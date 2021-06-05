RE: Jesus Christ musical show banned in York. You have to feel for the Bev Jones Music Company having to cancel their performance of Jesus Christ Superstar in Rowntree Park next week because of York council’s public health demands being unreasonable (The Press June 3)

They performed outside in the same place last year without masks - before any vaccines were available - but now they can’t? Absurd.

Since December, 40 million first doses, 75 per cent of adults vaccinated; 26 million second doses, and 65.6 million total doses is a national triumph.

We have to be cautious but there is a danger with pessimism. You only survive life with optimism.

Even in death York council still only allow 18 at the crematorium.

Those with power over us don’t want to relinquish it and find it easier to say ‘no’ so they can keep us under control and they can’t get blamed.

We have to live with this damned virus and mutations - but it’s equally important to get the economy and our lives - moving again.

I’m tired of scientists and TV pundits constantly giving us their pessimistic fears.

A couple of lines from the show:

‘Then I was inspired,

Now I’m sad and tired’.

Sadly, seems apt?

Keith Massey,

Bishopthorpe,

York

... There appears to be a problem with the ventilation of Rowntree Park. It has been decreed that singers in a show that was to have been staged there need to wear masks while singing. I think we need an explanation why the ventilation of the park is so poor as to require this.

Perhaps the council needs to erect huge fans in the park to keep the air moving? These could be powered in a green fashion by placing a water turbine in the adjacent river to generate electricity.

If the fans are set up at the north end of the park, they will blow the viral particles to the south, where they will disperse harmlessly in the open land beyond the park.

David Martin,

Rosedale Ave,

Acomb