AN EVENT, which hosts a 'fun run' through bubbles, has announced a new charity partner that will receive proceeds from events this year - including in York.
Bubble Rush has announced a partnership with end of life charity, Marie Curie.
Participants at each event will be encouraged to raise funds for Marie Curie’s nursing service and information and support services.
One of the events will be held on the Knavesmire in York in August - and funds raised will go towards supporting Marie Curie's local nursing team.
Faye Waters, community fundraiser in North Yorkshire at Marie Curie, said: "Thanks to the public’s generosity at events like Bubble Rush, it will ensure Marie Curie Nurses can continue providing the vital care."
There will also be opportunities for local businesses to get involved by sponsoring the bubble stations and other elements.
Diana Caldwell, of Bubble Rush, said: "We’re really looking forward to working with the Marie Curie team - and adding some colour to peoples’ calendars."