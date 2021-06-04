A YORK-BASED train operator says they are preparing for the return of commuters as they claim 78 per cent of rail users in the North say they will be turning to trains when pandemic restrictions are fully lifted.

Northern, based in Rougier Street, near York Station, asked a panel of 1,556 people in employment across Northern’s footprint, who currently work from home having travelled to a workplace pre-pandemic, and found that 78 per cent of them say they'll be heading back in tot he office at some point.

Mark Powles, Customer and Commercial Director at Northern, said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we’ve used the past year to deliver a much-improved network for them to return to.

“Research has shown almost 80 per cent of people are expecting to return to offices when restrictions are lifted and those who use our services to get to work will undoubtedly notice some significant enhancements.”

Mr Powles said more than 600 dedicated cleaning staff are working on trains and at stations with a particular focus on touch points - tables, buttons and toilets, and face coverings are mandatory (aside from those with specific exemptions) on all trains and at stations.

Mr Powles said: “We know cleanliness, now more than ever, is vitally important for our customers. We’ve invested in more cleaning staff than ever before and our enhanced cleaning regime is designed to protect customers and staff by reducing the potential risk of transmission.

“Our message to our customers is clear. Whether you are returning to rail for the first time, have travelled with us recently but are returning to a commute, or are a key worker who has travelled with us consistently during the pandemic, you can travel with Northern with confidence.”