A FARM shop in Pocklington is hosting a pop-up market and fun day to raise funds for Nepalese schools.
The Mile Farm Shop is holding the event today, to raise funds for Helping Hands for Nepal - a small group helping local Nepali organisations enhance education.
Organised by York women Maxine Brown and Sue Leighton, the event will feature 25 Yorkshire stall holders selling crafts, gifts, and curios.
Mrs Brown, who also sells Nepalese-made goods in the UK, said: "Nepal's children have many barriers to education.
"We are raising awareness to help the local people build and equip new schools."
The Mile is owned and run by the Barnes family who have farmed in the area for decades.
Jo Barnes, who runs the Mile farm shop, café and campsite with husband Colin, said: "It's good to be able to help children who are less fortunate than ours by hosting this event for Helping Hands for Nepal."