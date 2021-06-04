A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident in York in the early hours of this morning.
Officers were called to the King Street/Ouse Bridge area shortly after midnight after a man was allegedly punched and kicked by three people who demanded money before stealing the victim’s phone and some cash then leaving the scene.
A spokesperson for the force said: "The victim suffered cuts and scrapes during the incident."
Inquiries led officers to a York woman in her 30s who was arrested just after 4am this morning.
She remains in police custody for questioning as the investigation continues.
Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for York CID.
Please quote reference number 12210131755 when passing on information.
If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
