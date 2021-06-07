A NORTH Yorkshire nursery, which is celebrating its 100th year, has been marking the milestone with numerous plant donations - including in York.
Johnsons of Whixley has donated hundreds of plants to Yorkshire charities each month - as part of its centenary celebrations.
So far, the business has gifted hundreds of plants worth more than £600 to Henshaw's in Knaresborough, Hope Pastures, Leeds, York Teaching Hospital Charity and, most recently, the Blue Cross at Thirsk.
Blue Cross animal welfare assistant, Lyn Henderson, said: "The team at Thirsk Blue Cross would like to thank Johnson's of Whixley for their generous donation of plants for our site."
The nursery also hosted a raffle and cake sale recently, raising £1,000 for the Huntington's Disease Association, a charity close to the company's heart. Plants worth more than £2,000 will also be donated to Foss Park, a new mental health facility in York.
Marketing manager at Johnsons, Eleanor Richardson, said: "The last year has been a challenge for many charities, people haven't had the funds to donate like they usually would.
"It's great to give something back to local charities and help their outdoor spaces bloom."
Plant varieties recently donated include a wide range of shrubs, and herbaceous from Lavandula Hidcote to 'Achillea' new white 3L, and Digitalis dalmation rose 2L, Nandina Obsessed 5L, Paeonia' white wings' 2L, Phlox Emerald cushion blue 2L, Scabiosa 'Butterfly Blue' 2L and Vinca minor 2L.
Johnsons has supplied more than 230 million plants throughout the UK since it was established in 1921.