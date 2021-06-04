Put the 'green man' crossing light on the OPPOSITE side of the road at pedestrian crossings.

That's the overwhelming view of the nearly 300 Press readers who voted in a Facebook poll.

Many newer pedestrian crossings in York have the green man indicator light on the near side of the road, beside you as you wait to cross.

But of those who voted in the Press poll, 84 per cent were in favour of having the green man light on the opposite side of the road at crossings. Just 16 per cent were in favour of them being on your own side of the road, where you push the crossing button.

WalkYork, a new pressure group set up to represent the interests of pedestrians, says having the green man indicators on the same side of the road is potentially dangerous.

WalkYork founder Dr Roger Pierce said the sight of a red warning light on the opposite side of the road was a clear deterrent to pedestrians trying to cross when traffic might be coming. A red light on the same side of the road as you didn't have the same impact.

"I fear a serious accident when pedestrians in a hurry jump the lights and others - denied the sight of a red, warning far-side light facing them - follow them," he said.

WalkYork has called on the council to consult on the issue.

But most Press readers clearly agree with Dr Pierce.

"I think it should be be the other side where you can observe the traffic and not be looking at the side," said Dominic Billy Aron Bamber on Facebook. "Personally we should also have a count down on them green man like in America."

"I hate these new ones," added Rachael Ware. "All you need is a tall person stood next to it and you can’t see if it’s green or red. Really stupid invention which didn’t need changing in my opinion."

"Much prefer the ones in the opposite side of the road as it’s a lot easier to keep an eye on the traffic at the same time," agreed Caroline Foster. "You can’t always see the ones low down if there are people stood next to it."

Just 16 per cent of those polled were in favour of the near-side lights.

John Bird, also commenting on Facebook, felt there should be lights on both sides of the road. "By the side of you for someone with impaired vision, (but) also across from you," he wrote.

Council deputy leader and transport boss Cllr. Andy D’Agorne has said the designs of new crossings are reviewed by an independent audit to ensure they are safe.

But he added: "The forthcoming consultation on our transport plans will provide an opportunity to gain feedback from residents on this aspect of the design of our signalled pedestrian crossing points."