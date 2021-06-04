ALMOST two thirds of Press readers who voted in a Facebook poll say we SHOULD vaccinate children against Covid.

York GP Dr David Fair says in today's Press that we need to start thinking about the issue. If children are not vaccinated, they may not become ill themselves - but could potentially become a 'huge reservoir for infection to spread', he warned.

Dr Fair said we would need to carry out vaccine trals on children before they were vaccinated. "(But) from the epidemiological viewpoint it makes sense to cover the whole population. It will be difficult to eliminate the virus if you have 10-15 million children walking around and infecting each-other," he said.

Of the more than 1,400 Press readers who had voted in a Facebook poll by 10.30am this morning, 64 per cent agreed.

“Yes if it helped protect them and helped protect our other ones with health problems,” posted Michaela Taylor Rhodes.

"Up to people to make their own decisions - but with the disruption of my child being isolated from school due to contact with infection 20 days out of the last 24, I say yes definitely," added Sarah Parker.

"We vaccinate against other illnesses - why would we not protect from killer viruses?" agreed Katie Smith. "This is not going to go away. It's the new normal."

But just over a third of readers who responded were against the idea. “I would like to see the long term effects in adults first and trials involving young volunteers,” posted Ian Davison.

"For most people its the right thing to do for themselves and for the community," added Hazel Allsopp. "For young kids, the risks of the vacination are more than the virus. So as much as I want to do the right thing, I wouldn't put them at unnessary risk to do that."

Tracie Maynard was more blunt. "No way on God’s green Earth,” she posted. “I have had my first jab and I was so ill afterwards that I wouldn’t put that on my children.”