POLICE are urging people to take a "cautious approach" as the country continues on the road map out of the third naional lockdown - as the number of cases of the new variant of Covid continues to rise.
The latest easing of the Covid-19 restrictions comes at a time when there is growing concern in other parts of the country regarding the so-called 'Indian variant' or 'Delta variant' as it is now known.
The situation continues to be monitored "extremely closely" - and North Yorkshire residents and businesses can be assured that the multi-agency North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum will take any necessary action should it pose a risk to the area.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Even though limited indoor gatherings and indoor hospitality are now allowed under Step 3 of the roadmap, in line with the “Rule of Six” or two households restrictions, we strongly urge people to be very careful until more is known about this variant and the effectiveness of the vaccines against it.
"Please avoid any unnecessary social contact with those who are not part of your household or support bubble, and please keep following the 'hands, face, space and fresh air' advice from the health experts.
"We need to be very cautious as we move forward and be prepared for whatever may occur over the coming weeks.
"All being well, we will stay on course for all the restrictions being lifted later this month."