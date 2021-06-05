THE community in a North Yorkshire village is coming together to tackle the issues caused by off-road motorbikes.
North Yorkshire Police are working with members of the local community, including the parish council, Selby District Council, landowners, businesses and others, to help find long-term sustainable solutions to the issue at Daleswood in Brotherton.
PC Alex Dobson from North Yorkshire Police is coordinating efforts.
He said: “As part of our work to tackle the issues caused by off-road motorbikes in your local area, we’re inviting locals to take part in developing our community-based problem solving plan.
“I am looking into a ‘Citizens In Policing’ (CiP) Community based Problem Solving Plan (PSP) where we can all work together and find some common ground to find long term sustainable solutions to solve this local issue that is obviously affecting the local Residents.
“This will be the second project of its kind in North Yorkshire Police and I believe it is the way forward in finding long term sustainable solutions to problems that affect local residents as police cannot solve all issues on their own.
“I am still in the process of contacting partner agencies that may have an interest in the issues at the location and hopefully get on board and involved in the PSP.
“Hopefully the parish council, Selby ward councillors, landowners, residents, Yorkshire Off Road Club (Land Rover), and local businesses, among others, NYCC Highways, Environmental Health Enforcement, Planning Officers, Ambulance Service and other important Stakeholders will all be involved to work together.”
To be involved contact alex.dobson@northyorkshire.police.uk
