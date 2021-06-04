A POPULAR York councillor has returned to his full role after completing treatment for cancer.

Ian Cuthbertson, a Liberal Democrat ward councillor for Haxby and Wigginton, stepped back from his senior role as executive member for children, young people and education in October 2020 after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Cllr Cuthbertson is married to fellow senior City of York councillor Carol Runciman.

He has completed chemotherapy at York Hospital and radiotherapy at St James' Hospital in Leeds and is recovering well. His treatment will be followed up with regular monitoring during the next few years.

While he was having treatment, Cllr Keith Orrell temporarily took on the responsibilities of Cllr Cuthbertson's role. Cllr Cuthbertson continued to attend many council meetings during his break.

“I would like to thank my colleagues who have been there to support me during what has been a difficult few months," Cllr Cuthbertson said.

“During my treatment I experienced first-hand the dedication, care and amazing work of the medical and nursing staff at both York and St James’s hospitals. I truly can’t thank them enough for their work, particularly during this ongoing crisis, which hit hospitals hard during my chemotherapy treatment and has put a tremendous strain and pressure on all health and care staff throughout."

He urged anyone who feels unwell to seek advice from NHS 111 or their GP, saying: “I first felt unwell a short period ago, and had a GP appointment to check on what the symptoms might mean and was referred to the hospital. Shortly after these appointments, I received my diagnosis with a positive prognosis. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma can present in various ways."

He encouraged people to find out more at nhs.uk or cancerresearchuk.org

Cllr Cuthbertson said he is glad to return to his full council responsibilities, adding: “I’m looking forward to working again with fellow members of the executive, council and health staff, local schools and everyone involved in children and young people’s education and social care across the city, who continue to do an outstanding work.”

"My particular thanks goes to Councillor Orrell, who stepped up and ensured that this important portfolio was in safe hands, as well as council leader Keith Aspden for his continued support throughout this time."