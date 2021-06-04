A YORK man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman who died 21 years after being set on fire.
Steven Paul Craig, 57, of Brailsford Crescent, York, is accused of murdering Jacqueline Kirk.
Ms Kirk was aged 62 when she died in August 2019 – 21 years after suffering serious burns injuries in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.
Craig is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Friday), the Crown Prosecution Service said.
Detectives from Avon and Somerset Police’s major crime investigation team charged Craig with murder on Thursday night.
A force spokesman said: “The charge was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service South West’s complex casework unit.
Craig was remanded in custody after being charged with murder, police confirmed.
