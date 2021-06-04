A MAJOR road is set to shut to traffic for five nights.

North Yorkshire County Council says that essential overnight repairs to the underside of Three Gables Bridge on the A19 Easingwold bypass will take place later this month.

The main girder of the bridge was bent in a collision with a high vehicle on the bypass heading northbound. Repairs are needed to heat treat the girder to unbend it and the bracings.

The council's bridges team will carry out the work for five consecutive nights from Monday, June 21, between 6pm to 6am.

The A19 Easingwold bypass will be closed during these hours with traffic diverted through Easingwold. Two-way traffic lights will be in place on Alne Road during working hours and the layby north of Three Gables Bridge will be closed all week.

Local member Councillor Peter Sowray said: “These essential works to the underside of Three Gables Bridge will be carried out in the evenings to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience the closure may cause but ask the public for cooperation while we are carrying out the work.”

Operatives working on site will be observing all Government guidelines on safe social distancing.

Click here for updates and details of the road closure and diversion.