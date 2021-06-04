A BAND from York have featured on a new charity single - which is aiming to fundraise to support music venues around the country.

Serotones, who have played multiple sold-out shows in the city, are part of the newly formed mega-group ‘Artists United Collective’ - who have performed a cover of ‘All Together Now’ by The Farm.

The group are selling the new cover as part of the Music Venue Trust’s ‘#saveourvenues’ campaign - which is bringing together fundraising initiatives undertaken by artists and music fans who heard the call of grassroots venues closed by the Covid pandemic.

Witnessing the latest version of his song go out into the world, The Farm’s Peter Hooton said: “Good luck with the release I hope it raises lots of money for the Music Venues Trust, which is the lifeblood of the music industry.”

Other top artists performing on the track alongside The Serotones include Jamie Webster, Zuzu, The Crooks The Lathums and Trampolene.

Each artist has pledged their time and energy to raise money for the survival of an industry that has given them their voices.

The project has been initiated and produced by a partnership of fashion brand and music event sponsors, Scott’s Menswear, promoters This Feeling, Liverpool-based label and management company, Modern Sky UK and Rich Turvey of Parr Street Studios, Liverpool who took up duties behind the mixing desk.

Dave Pichilingi, CEO of Modern Sky UK, added: “We have so much music talent around the UK and they will have nowhere to grow if we lose live venues.

“It’s a battle that we’re very much in together, so recording a new version of ‘All Together Now’ with some of the artists that have come through, and still love playing our at-risk venues, made perfect sense.”

The song has been released to coincide with the European Championships, which kicks off next week, to find the “passion of the terraces”.

Released digitally, all profits from the digital downloads, streaming revenues and associated merchandise will go direct to the Music Venues Trust.