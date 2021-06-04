FIREFIGHTERS were called out to a blaze in a North Yorkshire village last night.
North Yorkshire Fire And Rescue say they were called out to Burton in Lonsdale in the Craven district at 8.45pm.
A spokesman said: "It was a fire to a wooden structure containing a hot tub which spread to trees and adjoining building.
"Crews from Bentham, Settle, Kirby Lonsdale and Hornby attended and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and prevented it reaching nearby property."
