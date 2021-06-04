AS the countdown to the Euro football tournament begins we have one question for you: where will you be watching England's first match?

The excitement is mounting for next Sunday when England play their first match, taking on Croatia at 2pm on home turf at Wembley Stadium, London.

The Euros start on June 11 - postponed from last year because of the pandemic

It will be broadcast on the BBC - but where will you be watching it, and the team's other Group D matches against Scotland on June 18 and Czech Republic on June 22?

If you have plans to get together with friends or family, or go to the pub, or other event (Covid restrictions applying), please let us know.

Better still - send us photos. We'd love to see how you are celebrating the Euros.

Perhaps you are decorating your home/car/shed? Send us some snaps to share with readers!

Getting your face painted? Send us a photo!

If you are a pub landlord putting on Euro 21 screenings get in touch and we will get you in The Press.

And if you are getting the face paints out, take a photo and let us see the results.

Spark:York has already put out a teaser on social media, posting: "Keep your eyes out for a MASSIVE TELLY being installed tomorrow. Who knows what that could be showing?"

FLASHBACK TO 2018: England fans at Spark:York in Piccadilly, York, celebrate the first goal as they watch the England v Croatia World Cup semi final, on July 11 2018. Where will you be watching the England matches?

During the last football World Cup, the container-village site in Piccadilly proved a popular spot for England fans to watch the team's success.

Whatever your plans and celebrations - share them with us! You can do send us your photos and story via the Send Now button below...