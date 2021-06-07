The York Festival of Ideas returns from today - and in defiance of Covid and the restrictions it has forced upon us throughout the last year, the theme is ‘Infinite horizons’

Officially launched this morning, there will be more than 150 free online and in-person events in all, running until June 20.

Covering everything from history to health, AI to archaeology, and storytelling to space, they will include talks, performances, family activities, walking trails and panel discussions.

Today's official launch will feature a series of online events to celebrate the Festival’s tenth anniversary. They include:

‘A Celebration of Inspirational Ideas’ - featuring a reading from acclaimed children’s author Michael Morpurgo;

‘She-Energy: Women as creators’ - in which a dazzling array of international musicians, writers and poets celebrated the energy and empathy of women’s creativity;

‘Mission Economy: A moonshot guide to changing capitalism - featuring leading economist Mariana Mazzucato and Kate Pickett, co-author of the best-selling ‘The Spirit Level’.

Other notable speakers over the next couple of weeks will include historian Greg Jenner; Jung Chang, the bestselling author of Wild Swans; and political philosopher Michael J Sandel of Harvard University.

Throughout, the Festival will present a number of themed events on some of today’s most pressing issues, including ‘Science, Imagination and the Big Questions’, ‘Levelling Up the Economy’, ‘Democracy, Debate and Disagreements’, ‘A Sustainable Future’ and ‘Global Issues under the Spotlight’.

Festival organisers say families will be able to enjoy a range of in-person and online events including creative activities, talks on topics such as spaceflight and the science of Harry Potter, and some amazing York walking trails.

Joan Concannon, Director of the York Festival of Ideas said: “Our virtual festival in 2020 expanded our vista: speakers ‘zoomed’ from all over the world and audiences joined us from 137 countries – suggesting new opportunities for a different kind of festival with hybrid physical and virtual programmes. For 2021 we will again be offering ‘zoom’ events, showcasing exciting new global perspectives with partners hailing from India, Bangladesh. France, The Netherlands and Greece.”

“As always, we remain true to our original ethos – to educate, entertain and inspire. So please join us in celebrating the power and joy of ideas with this year’s inspirational programme.”

For more information and tickets visit yorkfestivalofideas.com