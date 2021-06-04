TODAY is National Fish 'n' Chip Day - but what's the best topping to go with fries?

Salt and vinegar is the chip-shop standard - but what do you like on yours?

Growing up in Edinburgh, we always had "chippy sauce" - a watered down mix of brown sauce and vinegar that was liberally poured over take-out chips from a squeezy bottle. It was unique to Edinburgh and I have never found it anywhere else. I loved how the sauce soaked deep into the potato and made it all soft and gooey, retaining the sharpness of the vinegar.

Moving to York in the late 90s, I was introduced to the notion of cheese and chips. As a young reporter at The Press in Walmgate we often decanted to the nearby Spread Eagle pub at lunchtime to tuck into a pile of piping-hot chips woven together with just-melting cheese. I was soon a convert.

Fish, chips and cheese!

Arriving in England, curry sauce with chips was another new one on me (yes, I know I lived a sheltered life on the deep-fried tattie front!). I like that too and had a tray on a recent visit to Filey.

Cod and chips with curry sauce

In Amsterdam, they like their chips with satay sauce - a slightly spicy peanut dip. It is divine - as is chips with mayonnaise, another favourite of mine.

And let's not forget good old ketchup, always a winner. Beans go well too. And a thick, salty gravy.

But the final word has to go to York's Big Chip man Oliver Dale. Oliver, who found a giant frozen chip in his tea last year, is decisive about the best accompaniment.

Oliver Dale with the giant frozen chip he found last year

"Gotta be peas," he tells me. "I love mushy peas."

OK - so over to you. Let us know what is York's favourite chip topping. And happy National Fish 'n' Chip Day!