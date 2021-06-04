TODAY is National Fish 'n' Chip Day - but what's the best topping to go with fries?
Salt and vinegar is the chip-shop standard - but what do you like on yours?
Growing up in Edinburgh, we always had "chippy sauce" - a watered down mix of brown sauce and vinegar that was liberally poured over take-out chips from a squeezy bottle. It was unique to Edinburgh and I have never found it anywhere else. I loved how the sauce soaked deep into the potato and made it all soft and gooey, retaining the sharpness of the vinegar.
Moving to York in the late 90s, I was introduced to the notion of cheese and chips. As a young reporter at The Press in Walmgate we often decanted to the nearby Spread Eagle pub at lunchtime to tuck into a pile of piping-hot chips woven together with just-melting cheese. I was soon a convert.
Arriving in England, curry sauce with chips was another new one on me (yes, I know I lived a sheltered life on the deep-fried tattie front!). I like that too and had a tray on a recent visit to Filey.
In Amsterdam, they like their chips with satay sauce - a slightly spicy peanut dip. It is divine - as is chips with mayonnaise, another favourite of mine.
And let's not forget good old ketchup, always a winner. Beans go well too. And a thick, salty gravy.
But the final word has to go to York's Big Chip man Oliver Dale. Oliver, who found a giant frozen chip in his tea last year, is decisive about the best accompaniment.
"Gotta be peas," he tells me. "I love mushy peas."
OK - so over to you. Let us know what is York's favourite chip topping. And happy National Fish 'n' Chip Day!