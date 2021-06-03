POLICE want the owner of a bike which was stolen in York city centre to come forward.
North Yorkshire Police say anyone with information that could assist with locating the owner of the bike in the picture should contact them on 101, select option 2, and ask for 628 Mark Cook.
You can also email Mark.Cook@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident. The 21-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen goods. The 25-year-old man remains in custody.
