POLICE, fire and ambulance service are attending an incident on Kings Staith in York.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Acomb and York - and the service's rescue boat - were attending in support of police, having been called out at 4.18pm.

A man could be seen at just after 5pm, wearing wet clothing and hanging over the edge of the staith while being spoken to by a police officer.

A spokesman said a man had been in the water and there were ongoing negotiations.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people were continuing to sit at pavement cafes further along the staith towards Ouse Bridge.

 