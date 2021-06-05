YORK has been named in a list of the top UK holiday hotspots for trend-setters in 2021.

The study assessed destinations on their relevance to social media trends - including hit TV shows and interior decor styles - as well as tourist reviews on TripAdvisor.

Peak Cottages’ Trendiest Staycations list claims to reveal the best trips for those looking to experience popular food and drink, the best interior decor, holidaymaking and pop culture trends.

The study found that York, Cornwall, Edinburgh and Belfast were among the trendiest staycation destinations in the UK, as well as lesser-visited locations such as Stirling, Elveden, Mablethorpe, Cheltenham and Winchester.

When it comes to food and drink, the data showed that York was the best for banana bread based on TripAdvisor reviews, ratings and mentions.

If Brits are looking to relive their favourite pop culture trends now that travel restrictions are easing, it’s Cheltenham that boasts the best period architecture in line with Netflix’s Bridgerton set, while Elveden provides the perfect Evermore backdrop for Taylor Swift fans.

Meanwhile, Cornwall was named the ideal destination for villa holidays while the Peak District is the best place for picturesque walking holidays.

For those of us who still aren’t over the Line of Duty finale, the study also found that searches for ‘Belfast holidays’ saw a huge 117.5 per cent increase in the week after the final episode aired.

Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at Peak Cottages, commented on the data: “With online trends having dominated social media over the last year as Brits have been staying at home, it’s no surprise that we’re seeing increased demand for themed or fantastical getaways now restrictions have begun to ease across the UK.

“As well as considering things like cost, activities and accommodation when deciding where to go on holiday, more parents are now starting to consider where offers the best bang for their buck when it comes to relevance around online trends such as food, TV and fashion.”

Ideal locations were matched based on their relevance to each trend, which was determined via TripAdvisor reviews, ratings and mentions of each trend across food and drink, holidaymaking and some interior decor, while pop culture and remaining decor trends were based on filming locations, plant density and local architecture.

