A COVID-RELATED death has been recorded at a hospital in the York trust for the first time in six weeks.
The latest data from NHS England shows that one further death has been recorded in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, taking the total for the pandemic to 592.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
Two more Covid deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 12 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, taking the total number of deaths in hospitals in England to 87,213.
The dates of death range from May 6 to June 2.
Their families have been informed.
