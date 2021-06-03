A LONG-SERVING Army lance corporal was three times the drink drive limit when she tried to give a fast food order to a police officer, York magistrates heard.

Kathryn Reeve, prosecuting, said CCTV operators alerted police to Kayleigh Marie Goodall's activities because she was driving erratically all over the road at Catterick Garrison.

She pulled into a drive-thru McDonalds despite it being cordoned off because it was closed.

Police caught up with her when she stopped at the order window.

"She asked to order food from the police officer before being removed from the car," said Ms Reeve.

A breath test gave a reading of 116 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Lance corporal Goodall pleaded guilty to drink driving shortly after midnight on May 15.

The 33-year-old from Hamilton Drive, Warsop, was banned from driving for 27 months and given a 12-month community order with 100 hours.

She was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £95 statutory surcharge.

She has been in the Army for at least 10 years.

For her, duty solicitor Harry Bayman said she had a specialist driving and communication role in the Army, but the driving ban would mean she couldn't do it. She would face a military disciplinary hearing.

She had been drinking in Richmond with friends and after her return to her camp at Catterick Garrison.

That had affected her thinking when she decided to drink to the McDonalds less than half a mile from her base.