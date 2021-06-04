A YORK care home has been criticised after staff were found not to be wearing the correct PPE around residents who were shielding and inspectors were shown into the room of a person who was self-isolating.

Minster Grange Care Home in Haxby Road has been put into special measures following a string of failings, according to healthcare watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

A spokesperson for MMCG, which runs the home, said managers are ensuring necessary improvements are made.

CQC inspectors visiting in April found that procedures were not in place to help people self-isolate - including no notices on the doors of rooms where people were isolating. They said this put staff, relatives and residents at risk of the spread of infection.

They praised the site's "kind and caring" employees - but said there were so few staff that the home was in breach of regulations.

Inspectors found that relatives struggled to book visits to see loved ones because the phones were not always answered.

They also found that residents were being offered the same tea of sandwiches and soup every night, that there was no activities co-ordinator to organise things for residents to do, that the building was not secure enough and shared a reception with another business, and that there were delays to meals, offering showers or baths and offering hydration because staff were not appropriately deployed.

The report says: "People were not safeguarded from the risk of harm. Incidents were not always recorded appropriately, the management team had not ensured action was taken to prevent future incidents occurring and that the appropriate people were informed.

"At this inspection we recognised that the provider had failed to notify the commission of safeguarding incidents and serious injuries.

"Systems in place did not always safeguard people from abuse.

"Staff were observed to be kind and caring. However, they were under increased pressure due to the failings identified in this report and therefore unable to deliver the care they wanted to."

A MMCG spokesperson said "Senior managers are supporting staff at Minster Grange to ensure that the necessary improvements are made and sustained.

"We are confident that we have made the necessary improvements since the initial inspection by the CQC and look forward to demonstrating this at their next visit."

The inspectors said they will work with the care home and the council to monitor progress on improving care home's safety standards, before visiting for another inspection.

If the site does not improve enough, the CQC could take enforcement action.