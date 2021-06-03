AROUND £430,000 is to be invested in high-tech efforts to prevent crime, put off criminals and protect homeowners in more of North Yorkshire’s border communities.
North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Philip Allott, has been awarded £429,986 from the Home Office.
The funding will be used to protect individual homes and farms in parts of Selby close to the border with West, South and East Yorkshire - and also includes a focus on using ANPR cameras to deter and detect potential burglars.
Mr Allott said: "Burglary is a crime that has a huge impact on individuals, families and farms which is why this investment is so important.
"Our innovative approach will now be expanded to more communities at increased risk of criminals crossing borders to commit offences. "
Measures to prevent and protect will include free security advice, upgrades to vulnerable doors, windows, garages and sheds, and monitored alarm systems for farms and small holdings.
The areas covered will be Carlton, Camblesforth, Hirst Courtney, Birkin and Hillam with around 1,600 households and 50 farms and small holdings eligible to receive the targeted support already offered to other parts of Selby.