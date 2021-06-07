THE owner of a York dance club finally decided it was time for a change of plan after its annual show had to be postponed no fewer than four times because of Covid restrictions.

Lesley Hill, owner of Attitude Dance Club in Copmanthorpe, has had the whole show filmed professionally and the movie is now set to be given a red carpet premiere at Cineworld, Monks Cross, next month. Two screenings are planned for the cinema’s giant Imax screen on Saturday, July 3, on the basis that lockdown is fully over.

Lesley’s husband Martin said the film, Reel Attitude, would be a "great end to a really tough year" for the dance school, which has about 170 students aged from four to 30. "They typically put on an annual dance show in June/July every year at The Grand Opera House,” he said.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, the 2020 show was postponed until October 2020, then cancelled again until March 2021 and then June.

“After being cancelled for a fourth time, Lesley needed a change of plan. Over 40 dances needed to be seen and she couldn’t rely on the theatre being able to put the show on due to government guidance/legislation.

“After over a year of dance classes on Zoom, worn out carpets in lounges and 'mute/unmute' and frozen screens, these dances needed closure!”

He said she decided to get the dances recorded and put on a DVD, and embarked on getting every dance professionally recorded at Reel Recording Studio in Elvington, utilising their eight different camera angles.

“This was the plan, then came another idea - it appears the cinemas are nearer to the lockdown exit than theatres so she thought let’s put it on at a cinema, and that is exactly what we are doing.

“Lesley has decided to make this an event to remember after a year to forget. For the students and their families it will be a ‘red carpet event’ aka Hollywood movie premiere.

“There will be 'on the carpet' interviews recorded for the dancers as they enter, which will feature on disc two of the show dvd, and there will be photo opportunities for the students and their families.”

*For tickets, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/157055805141, and use the password REEL5678