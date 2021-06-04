While we were all distracted during the latest pandemic, Matt Hancock has been planning the creation of a massive new database for all our NHS health records, assisted by tech giants Amazon, Google and Palantir.
GPs will soon be asked to send patients’ confidential health information to the new national database. This sensitive information cannot normally be accessed without the consent of the patient, but how many of us have been consulted about this? Patients have until June 23 to opt out. After that, unless you do so, the government assumes the patient’s consent and the information becomes a permanent part of the new data set.
Matt Hancock has indicated that the data could be made available to third parties, which could include private health companies.
In 2014 the government first tried to collate and use patient’s health records and was forced to abandon the plan due to the huge negative reaction.
Please inform your GP by letter or email if you want to opt out of the national database, and express your concerns to your MP. There is also a petition to sign at foxglove.org.uk/nhs-data
Gwen Vardigans,
York and Scarborough Defend our NHS, Carron Crescent, York
