LINE-DANCING bus drivers along the York to Selby route have taken part in a video dance challenge that has become an internet hit.

Drivers on Arriva's 415 York-to-Selby route are dancing to the track Jerusalema, which has become an anthem for a global dance challenge.

Giselle Kiddy - who has been a bus driver for 22 years - came up with the idea when she saw other workplaces had made a video to the song.

She told The Press: "I saw some of these videos on Facebook and YouTube and thought: 'we could do that!'"

There was just one slight problem - no-one except Giselle had any experience of line dancing.

She said: "I taught them the dance - and they picked it up really quickly.

"It was difficult as we work shifts so we had to meet on Sunday mornings. We had to stick to Covid restrictions too and observe social distancing."

The team all wore bright polo shirts for the video and a 415 bus had a starring role - flashing the words "York Jerusalema Dance 415" on the destination screen at the front of the vehicle!

The dance begins at the depot, moves to Selby Abbey, then at various locations in York, including by the 415 bus stop in Piccadilly, Stonegate, King's Square and outside York Minster.

Giselle said: "We filmed it over two mornings. We had to get up early to avoid crowds gathering!"

In all, it took four days to complete. Camera work and editing was done by fellow bus driver Jake Bond.

"He has done a fantastic job," says Giselle.

Joining her in the dance video challenge are colleagues: Gordon Lumley, Sally Young, Pat Goodway, Martin Bishop, Mark Fox, Will Jones, John Jones and Chloe Harrison.

Depot manager Mick Gatenby has a cameo role at the start too.

Giselle said: "We did it for a bit of fun and to join in the challenge. Lots of other companies have done it, including Aldi and various airlines - but there have even been some nuns from the Dominican Republic!"

She added: "Some bus companies in Ireland and Germany have done it - but I think we might be the first one in England.

"A lot of people have liked it on Facebook and asked if we might do another one. We might do one at Christmas time - we all really enjoyed it."

Watch the full video now:

Have you made a fun dance video with your friends, family or colleagues?

If so, we'd love to see it! Send it to maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk