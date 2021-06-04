Why is it that whenever a problem affects a majority of people there are always others standing with their hands out waiting to make money out of the hardship?
I have recently been attempting to arrange a self catering holiday here for some of my family living in Wales, only to find that a self catering holiday in York would actually cost me more than my week’s holiday in a five star hotel.
I appreciate that the holiday industry may have been a bit slack until recently but they would do well to remember that their actions in bringing about such enormous profits are temporary and chickens will come home to roost!
So whilst catering /holiday companies are celebrating their profits just remember that people who have been forced to cancel or seriously restrict their holiday plans in York have long memories and will not lose sight of the many alternatives available in this beautiful part of our country.
Wake up profiteers.
Liz Edge, Parkside Close, York