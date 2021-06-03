A SOFTWARE provider which helps companies manage their workforce has made a pledge to plant a tree for every new customer that signs up this month.

The bid from York-based RotaCloud is to help celebrate World Environment Day on Saturday (June 5) this year by planting a tree for every new customer that signs up this month.

Partnering with the National Trust, the tree planting project forms part of a wider business commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment. RotaCloud has also just been awarded carbon neutral certification.

In addition, staff will be volunteering in June for York Cares as part of its Big Community Challenge to help build an educational wildlife area at Rowntree Park and get the space looking its best in time for its centenary later in the year.

James Lintern, co-founder of staff management software provider RotaCloud said: “It’s important for all businesses to operate sustainably, no matter what sector they’re in, and as a company that helps others to save paper, trees are close to our hearts. So we’re really pleased to be helping to grow and care for woodland in Yorkshire and supporting reforestation.

“Protecting the environment means more than just carbon offsetting and planting trees though, so we’ve also audited our suppliers, and we’ve made changes to our office. Our staff can work remotely whenever they want to, cutting down on commuting, and for those that do come into the office, we’re cutting down on waste as much as we can. Companies like us without a physical product to sell or manufacture can often underestimate their impact on the planet, so World Environment Day is a great time to look again at the less obvious consequences of our actions.”