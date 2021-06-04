It’s amazing how generous the government can be with other people’s money - especially employers, those folks who create the jobs and economic activity the nation relies upon.
The Queen’s platinum jubilee is undoubtedly a cause for celebration and an extra public holiday for everyone is an attractive proposition but it comes at a cost. I would enjoy the occasion far more if the the government announced it would reimburse employers like me for the wages of all those who will be getting paid for doing no work that day.
It is so easy for the government to create an additional bank holiday that others have to pay for. If the cost came out of ministerial salaries they might not be so eager to please Joe Public.
God save the Queen.
Matthew Laverack,
Employer of this parish, Lord Mayors Walk, York