CARE home residents completed the ‘Captain Tom 100’ challenge after throwing an all-day danceathon to raise money for the former British Army officer’s charity.

The fundraiser, organised by the family of Sir Captain Tom Moore, encourages people all over the world to complete a challenge of their choice centred around the number 100 to mark what would have been his 101st birthday at the end of April.

Residents at Hambleton Grange, in Thirsk, were keen to take part after being inspired by Captain Tom’s remarkable fundraising efforts at the start of the pandemic. Residents opted to host a 100-song danceathon, which featured much-loved tunes such as The Macarena and Cha Cha Slide, The Locomotion and La Bamba as well as some of the residents' favourite artists such as Shirley Bassey, The Beach Boys, Marty Wilde, Buddy Holly and Tom Jones.

Staff got into the groove by dressing up in neon 80s dance-wear as residents set them fun challenges and dance-offs.

The fundraiser, which was set on ‘International Day of Dance’ was also documented on the official Hambleton Grange TikTok account, amassing hundreds of views and positive comments.

Resident Betty Taylor said: “I had so much fun dancing the day away in memory of Captain Tom. He accomplished so much in his life and is very inspirational. The dance offs were brilliant fun to watch and made us all laugh out loud! 100 songs sounds like a lot, but the tracks flew by and put everyone in a brilliant mood.”

Lifestyle manager, Linzi Williamson, added: “I am so proud of all the residents at Hambleton Grange for completing our danceathon in honour of Captain Tom. He was a truly inspirational man and many of our residents were inspired by his fundraising last year, so it did not take much to get them out of their seats and showing us their best moves! It was a fantastic day and I know that the money we helped to raise will be put to great use.”

Nikki Higgins, home manager at Hambleton Grange, said: “Dancing is a brilliant exercise that has the power to really lift people’s spirits. Our residents love to dance and have fond memories of going to dance halls as young adults! It was brilliant to see everyone smiling, singing and of course dancing – all for a brilliant foundation that means so much to our nation.”