A 13-YEAR-OLD boy has been attacked by a large group of youths in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the assault took place in Garnet Terrace in the Leeman Road area of the city at about 4.30pm on Monday (May 31) and involved a 13 year-old-boy being assaulted by a large group of youths.
The victim sustained a ripped T-shirt and red markings to his body during the incident.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV in the area.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to Philip Gobby. You can also email philip.gobby@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
"Please quote reference number 12210129252 when passing on any information.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
