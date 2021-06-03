A COUPLE from York, who met while working at The Press, celebrate their Diamond Wedding anniversary today.
Edward and Gillian Rudd met in 1956 - while they both worked at the former Press offices in Coney Street.
Gillian was an office junior moving onto advertising and Edward worked on the printing side of things.
Their first meeting was purely by accident when they collided into one another after opening doors simultaneously - said their daughter, Alison.
After getting married at Easingwold Church on June 3 1961, a honeymoon was taken on the Isle of Man during the TT races.
They went on to have four children, Alison, Angela, Philip and Michael but sadly Angela passed away in 2004.
They are now surrounded by seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren who they "adore".
The pair are hoping to celebrate with their family once Covid restrictions are fully lifted next month.
They still have The Press delivered to their door on a daily basis.