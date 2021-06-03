A ROAD has reopened following a landslip.

Broxa Lane in Hackness near Scarborough, which was devastated by a landslip earlier this year, has reopened following a major engineering project.

North Yorkshire County Council says highways teams have been working long hours including weekends to get the road reopen as soon as possible. Temporary traffic lights are in place while the remaining stabilising work is carried out.

Local member Councillor Derek Bastiman said: “A major engineering project was required to repair the landslip which included driving nine-metre long piles into the rock of the hillside to ensure a stable repair.

“I’d like to thank our dedicated teams who have gone above the call of duty to repair the road during some very appalling weather over the last few months.”

Following the landslip a section of road from Broxa village to Broxa forest was patched so that the road was upgraded as an alternative route.

“We appreciate how disruptive the closure was and we sympathise with local residents,” added Councillor Bastiman.

“Unfortunately these things happen suddenly and we had to close the road to keep people safe.

“It has been a very successful project and the extensive repairs have ensured that the road is in a much improved condition.”