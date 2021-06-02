Emergency services are dealing with a "serious road traffic collison" on the A19 near Selby.
Fire crews from Selby, as well as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, have been called to the scene.
The A19 is shut between Barlby Road and Greencore as emergency services deal with the incident.
Crews from #Selby have assisted in a multi agency attendance at a serious RTC near Selby@NYP_Selby @YorkshireAirAmb @YorksAmbulance— Station Manager Bob Hoskins (@SierraZero8) June 2, 2021
provided assistance
The A19 between Barlby Road & Greencore is currently closed @daviddunninguk @theyorkmix @ellyfyork @Selby_Times pic.twitter.com/EQPzgmY0cf
It is understood the incident happened at around 5.30pm today (Wednesday).
More to follow
Comments are closed on this article.