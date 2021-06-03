Geoff Robb (Is climate change part of the natural order? Letters, June 1) is correct that the Earth has always had natural climate change. But he overlooks the scientific evidence showing that current changes are more extreme than any in history.

Fortunately, 190 countries came together in 2015 to sign the Paris Agreement to do something about it and will reconvene in November at COP26 in Glasgow to confirm their commitment.

Solar panels, which have dropped in price by a factor of 10 in recent years, make a contribution.

Think carbon, because everything we eat, use or wear has a carbon footprint. Increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere risks making the Earth uninhabitable. We all have a part to play.

Anthony Day, Lastingham Terrace, York

Who do you believe, Geoff or Greta?

What a polarized world we live in. On one side, Press letter writer Geoff Robb is quite happy to see our planet hurtle towards Armageddon while we do nothing. On the other, a brave Swedish schoolgirl environmental activist has been challenging world leaders to convert talk into to action to try and save our planet. In 1,000 years who will future generations thank - Robb or Thunberg? I know who my money is on.

William Moor, Lochrin Place, York

The world has moved on from the climate change deniers

It’s funny how quickly those ageing deniers of man-made climate change are fading away.

Ten years ago a civil engineer lectured me on the impossibility of replacing coal or petrol. He swore that wind turbines and solar PV panels were a blot on the landscape, though he had no problems with slag heaps or industrial pollution. Nor did he care about the health problems suffered by miners or people living by busy roads.

And yet, a decade later, the percentage of our electricity produced from burning coal has plummeted from over 40 per cent to 1.6 per cent . Last year the UK went for 67 consecutive days without any coal being used for electricity generation. Every month sees new records for renewable energy production. Climate change deniers are frankly irrelevant. The world has moved on.

Christian Vassie, Wheldrake