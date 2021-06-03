PLANS to stage Jesus Christ Superstar in York’s Rowntree Park next week have been abandoned after health bosses said the cast would have to continue wearing their masks while singing.

Lesley Jones, of the Bev Jones Music Company, said this was one of a series of demands issued less than a fortnight before the musical was due to go ahead in the park’s amphitheatre on June 8 and 9.

She said a City of York Council official also suggested portable toilets should be provided, and professional security staff should be employed because people in the surrounding area might be able to listen without having bought tickets, which might cause a congregation of people around the designated ticket space.

“I pay for these events personally and cannot suddenly organise, book and pay for these extras in a two week period,” she said. “The final straw was being told that all the cast would need to perform in masks!”

She said hundreds of tickets had been sold and would need to be refunded, and the cast of 27 had been "horrified and saddened" by the news.

Lesley said she received the news in an email from Leigh Bell, Public Health Specialist Practitioner Advanced at the council, which said: “Whilst I have every sympathy with anyone trying to deliver an event, we can only give them the advice we have and cannot offer anything other than what the government guidance allows at the time of review.

“It is also worth noting that as this is a musical and involves singing, there is specific reference in the performing arts guidance to singing and the additional risks this poses in relation to Covid transmission. This is not currently considered in the Covid plan supplied by the organiser.”

He said an extract from the guidance “requires the event organiser to pro-actively discourage activities which can create aerosol such as shouting, chanting and singing.. as this is a popular musical can we be assured this will be realistic or achievable? Also wearing face coverings reduces the mass of aerosol expelled when singing, so masks should be worn during the event. Probably not possible?”

Lesley said there had been no such requirements when a hugely successful trial outdoor concert was staged in the park last September. “Why is York council preventing this production by insisting on such draconian measures?” she asked.

She said the event had been booked since February and planned in line with the council’s event management plans, with a Covid risk assessment and a health & safety assessment drawn up. Measures agreed included the cast being tested daily, thermometer testing for cast, crew and public on the day, the event being ticket only and the audiences being located in socially distanced bubbles.

She said the council had said its demands followed discussions with Public Health England and the Safety Advisory Group. She added that the council’s event management plan had also required her to outline her contingency plans if there were a terrorist attack or the park flooded.

The Press asked the council for comment yesterday but it was unable to do so by our deadline.