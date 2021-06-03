THE controversial road closures through a residential suburb in York have been the topic of conversation for many months.

The Groves is part of a Low Traffic Neighbourhood trial introduced by City of York Council, designed to promote road safety, better air quality and reduce traffic.

The road closure points have been introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St Johns Crescent, Penleys Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street have become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penleys Grove Street is now two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.

Opinions on the closures vary - from those who say it is "increasingly stressful" or "pure Nimbyism" to supporters who believe it is "good for the city" and an end to what they see as a "rat run".

Neil Ferris, corporate director at CYC said: “This is an experimental order which is inviting a wide range of actual user experiences to be submitted to thegrovestrial@york.gov.uk. All comments will be welcomed and considered as part of the ongoing experimental order process and future decision making.”

Today we're throwing the question over to you, our York readers, to find out how people really feel about The Groves closures.

So let us know in the poll below and share your thoughts...

You can also write a letter to us here.