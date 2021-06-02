TWO of the stars of a hit TV drama took time off from filming and dropped in on staff at a local attraction.

As The Press reported on Tuesday, filming for Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small took place in Thirsk on Bank Holiday Monday (May 31).

And two of the main actors set The World of James Herriot in Thirsk buzzing when visited them. Nicholas Ralph who plays James Herriot and Rachel Shenton, Helen his on-screen wife met with Rosie Page, the real James Herriot’s daughter who provided a personal guided tour of the attraction where they learned about her father, Alf Wight OBE, who created the fictional stories based on his real life as a working vet.

The actors were in town whilst for filming at the Ritz Cinema for a scene to be shown in episode six of the next series that will be aired in Autumn 2021.

Managing Director Ian Ashton said: “It was a real treat to welcome Rachel and Nicholas to the World of James Herriot and to show them the new All Creatures Great and Small Exhibition room that we have created to mark the success of the new TV series.”

Both Rachel and Nicholas posed at the Alf Wight Statue in the gardens and signed the iconic image of the TV series above their own images in the All Creatures Great and Small Exhibition room. Ian Ashton presented the actors and producer, James Dean, each a miniature version of the Alf Wight statue.

Manager Kate Pawlet said: “The new All Creatures Great and Small is bringing a whole new generation into play for the attraction and the area. It was wonderful to welcome Rachel and Nicholas to the centre, our visitors on the day were surprised and delighted to see them here too.”