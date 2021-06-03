PEOPLE are being offered a chance to celebrate midsummer by enjoying food, drink and music in York’s Museum Gardens later this month.
York Museums Trust is organising events near the ruins of St Mary’s Abbey on the evenings of Friday June 18 and Saturday June 19.
It says tickets will include a gourmet picnic hamper of homemade Yorkshire fayre, provided by Sketch from York Art Gallery’s cafe, and a welcome drink, with live music providing relaxed entertainment.
“Friday’s audience will have the opportunity to see the New York Brass Band and Saturday’s will hear a hand-picked selection of local artists performing a mix of pop, folk and country,” it said. “A bar will serve drinks for the rest of the evening, with all funds raised helping to look after the wonderful York Museum Gardens.”
Richard Saward, of the trust, said: “What better way to mark midsummer this year than to spend it with friends enjoying lovely food and drink in the beautiful setting of York Museum Gardens?
“All the money raised will help us look after this very special space in the heart of the city which we know is so important to so many people.”
l Tickets costing £25, including a welcome drink, picnic hamper and live music entertainment, are on sale until June 16 from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/celebrate-summer-at-york-museum-gardens-tickets-157592396099