THERE is still just over a week left for you to have your say on plans for a café and small public park next to York Minster.
Under the proposals, the grade II-listed former Minster School at 2 Deangate will be turned into a refectory café, with outdoor seating in front. The green space behind railings in front of the former school would be opened up to create a small public park, with a pergola.
York Minster launched a consultation on the proposals last month. They form the first phase of plans to transform the entire area around the cathedral known as the York Minster Precinct.
A draft York Minster Precinct neighbourhood plan was submitted to City of York council in April, following four major consultations and almost 700 responses.
But a Minster spokesperson said each phase of the proposals for the precinct would also be consulted on separately as the detail is fleshed out. The plans for the area around the former Minster School are the first of these detailed proposals to be consulted on.
To have your say visit yorkminster.org/about-us/master-planning
The consultation closes at midnight on June 13. The Minster team will then consider the responses and refine the designs before submitting a planning application to City of York Council later in the summer.