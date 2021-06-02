WEEKLY Covid rates in York and both North and East Yorkshire have dropped, the latest data confirms.
The figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that York's rate has dropped very slightly by 0.4 to 21.4 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average, which stands at 32.1 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that just four more cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,428.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 0.5 to 13.4 cases per 100,000 population. A further 23 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 30,316.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 1.4 to 22 cases per 100,000 population, with a further nine cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 4,330 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,494,699.