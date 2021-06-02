ONCE upon a time the only place you would find a queue in York was for a table at Bettys tearooms in St Helen's Square.
But take a walk through town just now and you will find queues everywhere you look.
York is enjoying a holiday boom - with people flocking to the city to enjoy the great weather and the half-term break.
Yes, Bettys still had a queue, but so did lots of other venues in York.
People were lining up for much sought-after outside tables as York embraced continental-style al fresco dining. Most city centre streets now have pavement cafes - and the combination of people wanting to be Covid safe and stay outdoors with temperatures of 21C (almost 70F) is making them the best tables in town for many diners.
But people are not only queuing up for refreshments.
The line outside Zara fashion store in Spurriergate was 40 deep and there were at least 20 people queuing up by Tower Gardens to hire a pleasure boat for a trip on the Ouse.
With temperatures expected to stay this high for the next fortnight York looks like it is definitely back in business.
