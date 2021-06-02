A MAIN thoroughfare in York city centre is is reclaiming its title as the city’s most colourful street.

A host of rainbow umbrellas are once again dancing above the heads of shoppers and visitors in Coppergate Walk to mark the start of Pride Month.

Now in its third year, the Coppergate Centre’s Pride Brollywalk sees 36 rainbow umbrellas suspended down Coppergate Walk, part of a season of colourful displays that changes each month from May to September.

The Brollywalk is popular with residents and visitors alike, with many returning each month to see and photograph the colourful displays.

The rainbow brollies replace flying brollies and brooms, which were in place throughout may to mark the opening of the Hole In Wand wizard golf.

Centre manager, Pippa Unwin, said: “We vary the displays to bring a different theme each month, but the rainbow brollies have become synonymous with the start of the summer – and show our support for Pride Month in a way that puts a smile on everyone’s face.

“It is a shame that the parade that forms an important part of York Pride isn’t able to take place again this year, but we hope that its usual supporters will pop down and share a photo as their own way of marketing this important month on the LGBTQ+ calendar.”

The umbrellas went up at the end of a busy bank holiday weekend for the Coppergate Centre, which has seen Jorvik Viking Centre opening until 9pm each night to meet the demand from visitors keen to make the most of the lifting of some lockdown restrictions, and The Hole in Wand fully booked for the whole of the half term week.”

Pippa said: “The great weather has certainly reinstated the feel-good factor for our shoppers and visitors over the weekend, and good to see stores and attractions welcoming back strong numbers of people. More outdoor seating areas – including the York BID’s benches, the extended Café 21 in St Mary’s Square and seating for our Cattle Shed street food – have created a lovely al fresco space in the heart of the city. We’re also delighted to welcome our Greek street food kiosk into the square – nothing like feta cheese to remind you of summer holidays.”

The Rainbow Brollies will remain in place for four weeks, until they are replaced by a tennis themed display, as the Coppergate Centre prepares for the return of Wimbledon, with a screen – funded by The York Bid – in the square showing all the major matches from Monday, June 28 to Sunday, July 11.