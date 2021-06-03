THE stars of TV’s All Creatures Great and Small caused a buzz when they dropped in to visit The World of James Herriot in North Yorkshire.

As reported by The Press yesterday, the actors were in Thirsk while filming at the Ritz Cinema for a scene to be shown in episode six of the next series of the Channel 5 drama, which will be aired in Autumn 2021.

But on Bank Holiday Monday two of the main actors in the show - Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot and Rachel Shenton, who stars as Helen his on-screen wife - visited the attraction dedicated to all things James Herriot.

The two actors met with Rosie Page, daughter of Alf Wight, who penned the James Herriot books. Rosie provided a personal guided tour of the attraction and explained how her dad had created the fictional stories based on his real life as a working vet.

Managing director of the attraction Ian Ashton said: “It was a real treat to welcome Rachel and Nicholas to the World of James Herriot and to show them the new All Creatures Great and Small Exhibition room that we have created to mark the success of the new TV series.”

Both Rachel and Nicholas posed at the Alf Wight Statue in the gardens and signed the iconic image of the TV series above their own images in the All Creatures Great and Small Exhibition room.

Ian also presented the actors and producer, James Dean, each with a miniature version of the Alf Wight statue.

Centre manager and director Kate Pawlett added: “The new ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ on Channel 5 is bringing a whole new generation into play for the attraction and the area.

“It was wonderful to welcome Rachel and Nicholas to the centre, our visitors on the day were surprised and delighted to see them here too!”

The museum is set in the former Thirsk surgery and home of Alf Wight.