"WE'LL be back!" That's the verdict of this hen party who have taken York to their hearts during their four-day visit.
Bride-to-be Alice Eason and three of her friends, Luci Mullings, Grace Bremmler and Holly Puddephatt all travelled from Northampton to spend four days in York.
They arrived on Monday and are staying at an Airbnb in the city.
York has been bustling with locals and visitors this week as people have flocked to the city to enjoy the hot weather and the half-term holiday.
What have they liked best about York? "The cocktails!" they all cheered.
Alice, who is getting married in July, added: "I like city breaks and old cities."
The women, aged between 25 and 27, have enjoyed eating and drinking at some of York's bars and restaurants including Turtle Bay and Tabanco by Ambiente in Walmgate.
"We've been on a walking tour and are going on the ghost tour - now we are off for afternoon tea," said Luci.
It is their first visit to York. And their verdict?
"It's very busy and it's lovely," said Alice. " People are very welcoming, helpful and knowledgeable."
Grace added: "We're all going to come back - with our partners."
