Head over to Homestead Park now summer's here and you could be forgiven for thinking you'd entered Wonderland - Lewis Carroll's wonderland, that is.

The park's summer bedding display features willow sculptures of some of the best-loved characters from Carroll's classic children's tale Alice in Wonderland.

They include the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts, the grinning head of the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter - and even a tea party table complete with mouse in teapot.

There is also, of course, a colourful display of different varieties of bedding plants.

The Alice in Wonderland display was originally planned for last year - which marked 200 years since the birth of Sir John Tenniel, who illustrated Lewis Carroll’s books. It had to be delayed because of Covid - so has been introduced this year instead.

The display was designed by Naomi Warren, a member of the park’s gardening team, and the sculptures themselves were crafted by local artist Leilah Vyner of Dragon Willow.

"It was a joy to create this display celebrating Alice in Wonderland," said Naomi. "I loved reading the books and the illustrations really brought them to life for me.

"I’m looking forward to sharing the joy with the children and adults visiting the Homestead Park for whom these stories mean so much.”

Previous displays have included the hugely successful Wallace and Gromit theme in 2019, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Winnie the Pooh and Save the Bees, as well as a powerful commemoration of the Quakers' peace work during the first world war.

The formal bedding area can be found near the entrance to the children’s play area, next to the café and plant shop.