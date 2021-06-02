SIX weeks have now passed since the last Covid-19 death was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 591.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been two more Covid deaths recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Across England, a further 18 people who tested positive for Covid have died, taking the total number of deaths at hospitals in the country to 87,201.
The dates of death range from February 10 to June 1.
Their families have been informed.
