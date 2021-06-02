TAX credits customers have been warned to stay vigilant and alert to potential scams, as the remaining annual renewal packs arrive by post this week.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said it had responded to more than 1,154,300 referrals of suspicious contact from the public in the 12 months to April 20, 2021.

More than 576,960 of these offered bogus tax rebates.

In the same period, HMRC has worked with telecoms companies and Ofcom to remove more than 3,000 malicious telephone numbers and with internet service providers to take down over 15,700 malicious web pages.

The huge rise in fraud saw HMRC respond to 443,033 reports of phone scams in total, 135 per cent up on the previous year.

How to spot a 'HMRC' scam?

Anyone doing their tax credits renewal who has received a tax or benefits scam email or text might be tricked into thinking it was from HMRC and share their personal details with the criminals or even transfer money for a bogus overpayment.

HMRC’s Cyber Security Operations identifies and closes down scams every day. The department has pioneered the use in government of technical controls to stop its helpline numbers being spoofed, so that fraudsters can no longer make it appear that they are calling from those HMRC numbers.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “We’re urging all of our customers to be really careful if they are contacted out of the blue by someone asking for money or bank details.

“There are a lot of scams out there where fraudsters are calling, texting or emailing customers claiming to be from HMRC. If you have any doubts, we suggest you don’t reply directly, and contact us yourself straight away. Search GOV.UK for our ‘scams checklist’ and to find out ‘how to report tax scams’.”

Many scams mimic government messages to appear authentic and reassuring. HMRC is a familiar brand, which criminals abuse to add credibility to their scams.

If customers cannot verify the identity of a caller, HMRC recommends that you do not speak to them.

Customers can check GOV.UK for HMRC's scams checklist to find out how to report tax scams and more information on how to recognise genuine HMRC contact.

What are tax credits and how do you review them?

Tax credits help working families with targeted financial support. Customers have until July 31 to notify HMRC of any change in circumstances that could affect their claims.

Renewing online is quick and easy. Customers can log into GOV.UK to check on the progress of their renewal, be reassured it is being processed and know when they will hear back from HMRC.

Customers can also use the HMRC app on their smartphone to:

renew their tax credits

check their tax credits payments schedule, and

find out how much they have earned for the year

Tax credits customers must report the changes to HMRC. Circumstances that could affect tax credits payments include changes to:

Living arrangements

Childcare

Working hours

Income (increase or decrease)

Customers do not need to report any temporary falls in their working hours as a result of coronavirus, HMRC said.

They will be treated as if they are working their normal hours until the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme closes.